Kirkcaldy man found with 11,000 ecstacy tablets is jailed

A man has been jailed after being caught with 11,000 ecstasy tablets in a car on the A92.

Ian Hildersley was stopped travelling eastbound near Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, May 3.

Acting on intelligence, local officers and specialist resources stopped the Renault Megane he was driving and searched it.

The tablets and a quantity of MDMA crystals were discovered within, and established to have a combined estimated street value of approximately £160,000.

Hildersley was subsequently arrested and charged and pled guilty at Edinburgh High Court on August 3, to two charges of supply.

At Glasgow High Court, the 28-year-old from Kirkcaldy has now been sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan O’Brien of the Organised Crime & Counter Terrorism Unit said: “Hildersley was attempting to make a significant profit from the sale of Class A drugs, which puts lives at risk and causes harm to our communities.

“We work closely with local officers and colleagues across the East when acting on intelligence, and are committed to disrupting the supply of illicit substances.

“I want to reassure the public that all the information we receive will be taken seriously and appropriate action taken. Continue to help us to tackle this by telling us your concerns.

“Information about drug crime can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, or reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 at any time.”

