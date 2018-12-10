Kirkcaldy man stamped on brother’s head in row over money

A Kirkcaldy man beat up his brother and left him lying unconscious in the street after a row over money.

William Maxwell worked for his sibling and was unhappy at how much he was being paid, a court heard today.

Maxwell (35) Orkney Street, admitted assaulting Colin Maxwell (37) to his severe injury in Semple Street, Hamilton, on December 30 last year.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard the brothers live in Fife but had been visiting their parents in the Lanarkshire town.

They were returning to the house after watching football in a pub when an argument started.

Vish Kathuria, prosecuting, told the court: “The accused worked for the same company as his brother who was, in fact, his boss.

“The dispute arose as the accused said he should be getting paid more for the job. His brother told him if he wasn’t happy he should look for a new job.

“William Maxwell didn’t take this comment well and became increasingly aggressive.

“Outside their parents’ house, witnesses saw the brothers face to face, arguing, then the accused punched Colin Maxwell, causing him to fall.

“While his brother was on the ground, the accused was kicking him on the head and body, then stamping on his head.

“Colin Maxwell recalls trying to cover his face with his arms to protect himself, but said the accused kept hitting him. He then blacked out.

“The accused left his brother lying unconscious on the pavement and went into the house where he told his mother that he’d knocked Colin out.

“Neighbours who witnessed the assault went to Colin Maxwell’s assistance and an ambulance was called.”

Mr Kathuria said the victim suffered nerve damage to one of his eyes and swelling and bruising around the jaw, cheek, nose and eye.

The fiscal added: “The imprint of a foot was on the right side of his face. The accused’s trainers were analysed and found to be bloodstained.”

Sheriff David Bicket called for background reports and deferred sentence until next month for background reports.

Maxwell was allowed to remain on bail.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress