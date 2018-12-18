Kirkcaldy Mothercare branch to close

Kirkcaldy’s branch of Mothercare, based at the retail park is to close, the firm has announced.

In a press release sent this morning, the firm makes no mention of how many staff will lose their jobs, or the precise date of closure.

Ignoring the awful situation of laying off staff at Christmas, the firm instead focused on what it called “amazing bargains” in the closing down sale.

A Mothercare spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials.

“Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Edinburgh store and online at mothercare.com.”

The store is one of 60 that will close down as part of a restructuring plan.

The Press has asked Mothercare when the store will close and how many staff are affected and is awaiting a response.

