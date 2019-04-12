Kirkcaldy motorbike crash puts man and woman in hospital

A man and a woman were taken to hospital last night after a motorbike collided with a car at a Fife beauty spot.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm at the Path, between Ravenscraig and Pathhead Sands.

Police confirmed an ambulance was called for the two people who were riding the motorbike.

They were then taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended The Path area of Kirkcaldy around 8.30pm on Thursday April 11, where a collision between a Saab 9-3 and a Ducati motorbike was found to have taken place.

“The male rider and female pillion passenger were taken to hospital with non-serious injuries, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.22pm hours on Thursday April 11 to attend a road traffic collision in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

