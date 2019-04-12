Kirkcaldy motorbike crash puts two in hospital

Two people were taken to hospital last night after a motorbike collided with a car at a Fife beauty spot.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm at the Path, between Ravenscraig and Pathhead Sands.

Police confirmed an ambulance was called for the two people who were riding the motorbike.

Theywere then taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A police spokesperson said: At around 8.30pm on April 11, we attended The Path in Kirkcaldy, where it was found that a bike had been involved in a collision.

“An ambulance was requested for the the rider and the pillion passenger, and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2022 hours on Thursday April 11 to attend a road traffic collision in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

