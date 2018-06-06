Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird resigns as councillor

Lesley Laird MP has today resigned as a Fife councillor – effective from Friday, June 8.

The move comes after the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath was confirmed as deputy leader of Scottish Labour on Monday.

It means that while she remains an MP, she will no longer be councillor for the Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay ward.

She had previously come under criticism for holding on to her role on Fife Council despite being an MP, shadow Scottish Secretary, and deputy leader of Scottish labour.

In a letter to Steve Grimmond, chief executive of Fife Council, she wrote: “It was a fantastic experience and I have learned a great deal about the work of local government and its support of the communities it serves.

“It has been a pleasure to be a ward councillor and to serve the people of Inverkeithing, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay and North Queensferry and I find myself in the fortunate position to still be able to serve communities in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency in my role as MP.”

Ms Laird was first elected as a councillor in 2012.