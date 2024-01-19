Kirkcaldy Pizza Hut branch offers £1 pizzas in aid of local charity
The one-day event takes place on Wednesday, January 24, with the funds being raised for a local charity that provides advice and practical support to young families in Kirkcaldy.
The franchise's operations manager, Eilidh, expressed her enthusiasm for the event and the opportunity to give back to the community:
She said: “We are so proud to support The Cottage Family Centre with the proceeds of the £1 large pizza offering, and we will also have a collection bucket on display for any customers who wish to donate.
“Since the Hut opened last September, we’ve been constantly looking for ways to provide great value to our customers as well as support the local community, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to do both. This event is a fantastic way for our customers to enjoy our pizzas at an incredible price while supporting a local charity that does meaningful work in our area."
The franchise has said that they have made the promotion as accessible as possible, by offering the £1 pizzas with no additional spend necessary, and by running the promotion all day between the store’s opening and closing.