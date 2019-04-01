Kirkcaldy plan for 150 houses rejected by councillors

An application, which would have seen more than 150 affordable homes built in Kirkcaldy, has been rejected by Fife Council.

Kingdom Housing had submitted an application to develop on land to the north of Nairn Street in Kirkcaldy.

The 152 homes would be made up of six four-storey flats, several three-story flats, two two-storey flats and a mix of two-storey houses, with 257 parking spaces and open green space.

But the application was recommended for refusal at the Central Area planning committee on Monday afternoon.

Planning officers felt the level of noise impact from a major local factory would be too high within the properties.

Concerns were also raised that the minimum garden ground space was not met – and they considered the site overdeveloped.

Nine objections were also lodged, which included concerns over levels of traffic which were already dense, a lack of privacy for properties already in the area due, and concerns about the pressure the new development would have on local schools.

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn told the committee: “Even with the proposed 3m acrostic barrier, the windows would need to remain closed to reach the acceptable noise levels.

“Forbo Flooring factory is also not currently operating at full capacity. If it wase to decide to do that, acceptable noise levels couldn’t be reached.

“We need to protect existing businesses from housing. To approve this housing will prejudice the future of the business. It wouldn’t be acceptable to restrict the future of the business by introducing housing.”

Councillor Rod Cavanagh said: “We’ve an employer here that contributes substantially to the town. I’d suggest that we can’t afford to place that business and those jobs in jeopardy.”

However, Councillor John Beare raised concerns that refusal would lead to an appeal.

He said: “The applicant said it was confident acceptable noise levels can be reached. Our officers say we can’t. If this went to appeal, are we confident that it’s an accurate assessment?”

Derek Simpson, Lead Officer and Committee Lead, told ouncillors: “We need to rely on the advice of our colleagues. They are concerned that they wouldn’t be able to reach the 40db required – and the applicant hadn’t fully demonstrated that it could be achieved.”

All councillors agreed to refuse the application.