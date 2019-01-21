Kirkcaldy police incident: Man charged

A man has been charged after an incident in Kirkcaldy which saw specialist police negotiators deployed.

Officers were called to Saunders Street, in the Links area yesterday lunchtime.

A man was arrested and is now facing a court appearance today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace at an address in Saunders Street, Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 2pm on Sunday, January 20, and was concluded around 3.45pm.

“The man will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, January 21.”

• An earlier version of this story stated that armed officers were in attendance, however Police Scotland later retracted this information as it was incorrect.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress