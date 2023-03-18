Kirkcaldy pupils celebrate success in national poetry competition

Six P7 pupils wrote original poems in their first language to showcase and celebrate the many languages spoken at Valley Primary School.

As well as entering the competition they also shared their poems at school along with pupils reciting a range of Scots poetry.

Valley was the only primary school from Fife to be shortlisted for the final, with finalist Nikola Arimovica receiving a highly commended, silver achievement Award. Barbara Szalabska and Alejandro Schmacker received special commendations for their creativity and language skills, just missing out on a place in the final.

Barbara, Nikola and Alejandro with their certificates of achievement.