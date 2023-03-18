News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
5 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
8 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
9 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
9 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
10 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Kirkcaldy pupils celebrate success in national poetry competition

Pupils from Valley Primary School, Kirkcaldy, have been celebrating their success in a National Poetry Competition, Mother Tongue Other Tongue.

By Mairi McTavish, ConContributor
Published 18th Mar 2023, 19:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 19:54 GMT

Six P7 pupils wrote original poems in their first language to showcase and celebrate the many languages spoken at Valley Primary School.

As well as entering the competition they also shared their poems at school along with pupils reciting a range of Scots poetry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Valley was the only primary school from Fife to be shortlisted for the final, with finalist Nikola Arimovica receiving a highly commended, silver achievement Award. Barbara Szalabska and Alejandro Schmacker received special commendations for their creativity and language skills, just missing out on a place in the final.

Barbara, Nikola and Alejandro with their certificates of achievement.
Barbara, Nikola and Alejandro with their certificates of achievement.
Barbara, Nikola and Alejandro with their certificates of achievement.
Most Popular

The organisers of the competition praised the standard of submissions received from Valley, congratulating all six participants.

KirkcaldyFife