Kirkcaldy rapist bought underage girl sex toy for her birthday

A pensioner who raped an underage girl and bought her a sex toy for her birthday was jailed for four years today.

James Greens (71) began abusing the child from the age of 13 and sent her sexual messages before buying her a sex toy which he used on her in a painful experience for the victim.

A judge told Greens he had been convicted of very serious offences involving the “planned and premeditated” abuse of the girl for his own sexual gratification.

Lord Menzies said he had read a victim impact statement prepared in the case and told the rapist: “It should be no surprise to you, nor to anyone, the trauma which your abuse has caused.”

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh that Greens was a first offender, who previously served in the armed forces and had a long and varied working life. He was considered unlikely to appear before the courts again

Lord Menzies told Greens: “Were it not for these mitigatory features the sentence I am about to impose would have been significantly longer.”

The judge said: “I consider there is no disposal which would adequately mark the seriousness of these offences apart from a custodial disposal.”

He told Greens that he would have faced a six-year term for his crimes but it would be reduced following his guilty pleas.

Greens, formerly of Forth View, Kirkcaldy, had earlier admitted engaging in sexual activity with an underage child, raping her, sending her sexual messages and causing her to participate in sexual activity.

The offending occurred at addresses in the Fife town and in a car between September 2015 and October last year.

When the girl reported her allegations to the police she provided officers with her mobile phone. It was examined and sexual conversation between her and Greens was found on Facebook messenger service.

A computer from Greens home was also checked and it was found that website searches revealed a sexual interest in teenage girls.

Greens told police during an interview that nothing excited him sexually, including pornography. He said he no longer got aroused.

He later told a female acquaintance that he had been charged with buying a vibrator for the girl and he would be pleading guilty to that.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court: “He is aware that custody for this conduct is inevitable.”

Greens was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

