Kirkcaldy residents appeal for demolition of dangerous huts

Worried residents in Kirkcaldy’s Linktown are calling for derelict huts to be removed before a child is seriously injured.

The huts at the bottom of Ramsay Road, which formerly housed the Linktown Action Centre, were set on fire for the second time in under a year last weekend.

And members of the New Linktown Tenants and Residents Association say that despite the entrance gate being padlocked, youngsters are climbing the fence and getting into them on a daily basis.

“People are really worried about these old huts and are calling for them to be pulled down before a kid gets hurt – or worse,” said Lizzie Halstead, a member of the association.

“The Action Centre moved into the Philp Hall about five years ago and since then the huts have just been left to rot.

“The fires have burned the floors away and though it’s not a huge drop, a youngster could easily break a leg or fall and be seriously injured.”

John Farmer, development manager at the Action Centre, said that although Fife Council was not responsible for the building, which was sold off to a private development company several years ago, it had put up barriers and boarded up the huts.

“The youngsters are still climbing over the fence and getting in and it is dangerous,” he said.

“We had a walk around it recently and the kids had just build a bonfire in the middle of the floor of the main hall.

“It’s going to remain a problem until it’s demolished.”

Cllr Alistair Cameron said he had been on the walk around the site and was trying to get contact details for the owners to ask them to take action.

“It is imperative that these cabins come down before someone is hurt,” he said.