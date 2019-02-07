Kirkcaldy residents call for action on speeding drivers

Residents living next to a busy road have launched a petition demanding action against speeding motorists before someone is injured or killed.

Householders on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy, say speeding traffic on the stretch between the roundabout at Beveridge Park and the junction with the High Street is “a race track” and they fear someone could be run down while crossing the road.

Margaret Nisbet, who lives in the flats on the street, started up the petition about six weeks ago and has collected almost 100 signatures.

“I am a member of Kirkcaldy West Community Council and this has been an ongoing problem for many years,” she told the Press.

“It is constantly being brought up and the police will come with speed guns and they will slow down for a wee while then the next day it’s back to normal with cars speeding up to 60 mph down the road.

“The council put in one chicane and traffic lights about eight years ago, but it is not making much of a difference, and there have been many near misses.

“I was almost run over at the crossing when a car was going too fast to stop when the lights changed.”

Ann Woods, from Sandfort Gate, added: “There are lots of elderly residents in the flats and Sandford Gate and the lights don’t give you enough time to cross safely.”

Elizabeth Reilly, who also lives in Sandford Gate said: “During the Links Market it’s almost impossible to get across the road.”

They’ve enlisted the support of local Councillor Zoe Hisbent and David Torrance MSP who say more needs to be done.

“This has been an issue since I was a councillor,” said Mr Torrance.

“It is such a long, wide street and cars and lorries come tearing down with not much to stop them.”

Cllr Hisbent added: “I have spoken with traffic management which has confirmed that a speed survey will be carried out in the coming months to consider what action is appropriate for the area. I have also contacted Police Scotland to request that targeted speed limit enforcement be carried out to tackle the danger posed by reckless drivers who travel at highly excessive speeds.”