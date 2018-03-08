Kirkcaldy residents given assurances over ‘gunshot’ noises

Residents living in the north west of Kirkcaldy are being assured that the repetitive “gunshot” noises they have been hearing regularly over the past month or so will soon be over.

Following investigation by Councillor Kathleen Leslie, whose ward includes Kirkcaldy west, it was ascertained that the noise was coming from electronic bird-scarers being used by farmers to protect newly-planted crops in their fields.

A number of locals contacted the councillor to express their concerns, including that the noise was upsetting pets.

Councillor Leslie said: “I have been onto Fife Council and an the environmental health officer has advised me she is writing to the owners of the fields to pass on residents’ concerns – they have been unable to contact them via telephone.

“I have also been assured there will only be one more week of it, which is not much comfort to those being affected by the noise. The number of complaints and concerns continues to grow.”