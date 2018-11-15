Kirkcaldy restaurant raided by immigration enforcement

A Kirkcaldy restaurant has been raided by immigration enforcement authorities.

Officers entered The Prince on the High Street this afternoon, with Home Office vehicles parked nearby.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Prince of India, High Street, Kirkcaldy on Thursday, 15 November.

“Immigration checks identified a 32-year-old man from Pakistan, who has overstayed his visa and had no permission to work.

“He was escorted from the premises and must report to Immigration Enforcement on a regular basis while his case is progressed.

“The business was served with a Civil Penalty Referral Notice.

“The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.”

