Kirkcaldy road closed as emergency services deal with 'unknown substance’
A road in Kirkcaldy was closed today after the discovery of an unknown substance brought police, fire and ambulance crews to the scene.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saladin Street was closed around 1:00pm for an hour while investigations got underway. Three fire appliances attended.
The substance turned out to be organic material and posed no threat, allowing the street - near Overton Road - to be re-opened.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were turned out to an unknown substance found on Saladin Street in Kirkcaldy. It was identified as organic material that posed no threat to the public. We were called at 12.52pm and left at 2.11pm.