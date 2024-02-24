Kirkcaldy road closed as emergency services deal with 'unknown substance’

Saladin Street was closed around 1:00pm for an hour while investigations got underway. Three fire appliances attended.

The substance turned out to be organic material and posed no threat, allowing the street - near Overton Road - to be re-opened.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were turned out to an unknown substance found on Saladin Street in Kirkcaldy. It was identified as organic material that posed no threat to the public. We were called at 12.52pm and left at 2.11pm.