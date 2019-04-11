Kirkcaldy road closures warning as Links Market arrives

As Kirkcaldy’s annual Links Market heads into town motorists are being warned to prepare for road closures from this weekend.

All the fun of the open air fairground will run from April 17-22 inclusive, but the Esplanade will be closed from its junction with Charlotte Street along to the entrance to Morrisons supermarket from Saturday to prepare for the arrival of hundreds of showmen and women from all over Britain who make the annual pilgrimage to be part of Europe’s longest street fair.

The open-air funfair, organised by the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, will open at 2pm on Wednesday, April 17, and will run until 10pm on Monday, April 22.

• Opening times for the Links Market

• Police warn of crackdown on underage drinking at Links Market

• Links Market: The facts and the history you didn’t know

• Road closures warning as Links Market arrives

• In Pictures: Links Market from 1952 until today

It will be opened on Wednesday by Fife Provost Jim Leishman and dignitaries from the Showmen’s Guild, with free tickets given out for local children.

The event sees around 40 adult rides and over 100 children’s rides from the big wheel and walzers to dodgems and merry-go-rounds, as well as food stalls and amusement arcades, and can attract well over 10,000 visitors a day.

Stephen Duffy, team manager of parks, streets and open spaces with Fife Council, explained: “The Links Market is always a busy time of the year, and we are expecting up to 8000 people during peak times.

“The funfair is located on the south-west end of the Esplanade resulting in the road being closed to vehicle access allowing the area to be pedestrianised for the duration of the event.”

The road closures will start at Charlotte Street continuing south west to the entrance of Morrisons supermarket and will be in force from 10pm on Saturday until 4pm on Wednesday, April 24, to allow for the clean up of the area after the fair closes on the Monday night.

Mr Duffy added: “We are working closely with the emergency services and the Showmen’s Guild to ensure everyone has a great time at this year’s event.”