Kirkcaldy road safety work approved

Roads safety improvements outside Philip Hall on Links Street have been approved by councillors at the Kirkcaldy Area Committee to be included in this year’s works program.

There have been called from residents in the area have been calling for improved safety measures for some time.

Councillor Zoe Hisbent said: “I am delighted that funding has now been confirmed for these improvement works as I know this is something the local community have been keen to see happen for a number of years.

“The Philp Hall is a well-used facility, particularly by families – many of who have young children – so any improvements to road safety in this area is extremely welcome.”

Play Worker from West After School Play Care, Lizzy Halstead said: “I’m delighted with it.

“We have been asking for this to happen for five or six years now but it always appeared to fall by the way side.

“This will be a massive improvement, especially with the Links Market coming up.

“Currently there is nothing on Links Street like this and it will effect both the children that cross the street but also the elderly who live in the area.”

David Torrance MSP said: “It’s fantastic to know that these improvements will be completed in the coming year.

“It’s something the local community have been calling on the council to do for a long time and I’m glad that measures have been put in place to safeguard pedestrians crossing Links Street, particularly the afterschool club.“

