‘Kirkcaldy’s first burrito bar’ opens on High Street

Kirkcaldy now has its own burrito bar, offering Mexican street food “with a Scottish twist”.

The new eatery, launched in the front part of O’Connell’s on the High Street, offers tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas.

You can choose what type of dish, filling, and topping you want before it is prepared – with meat and vegan options available.

Fillings include Irn-Bru pulled pork, chipotle chicken, haggis, chilli beef, sweet potato chilli, or fajita vegetables.

Proprietor Roddy Jobson says the team at O’Connell’s is thrilled with the new development.

“We’ve had great feedback already, we’re really excited about it.

“It’s something different for the High Street. There’s nothing like that about at the minute.

“We follow a lot of trends coming from city centres, and it’s not really reflected over this side of the water.

“It’s good for the younger market. It’s a three-step menu but you can customise it as much as you want.

“We’ve got people coming out of O’Connell’s and going up the road at 1.30am to 2am for a takeaway anyway – they literally have to walk past this.”

Burritos at O’Connell’s is open from Tuesday to Thursday 12 to 8pm then Friday and Saturday midday until 2am.

