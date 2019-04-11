Kirkcaldy’s Links Market: The facts and the history

The Links Market was established in 1304. Yes, you read that right.

Royal Charter of Confirmation for Kirkcaldy Markets was granted on February 5, 1644. The right of holding two markets was confirmed in 1672.

By 1850 the stalls were at the widest part of the street and large caravans were sent to Sands Brae.

Regulations for the Links Market of 1877 fixed the site as Links Street between Bell Wynd and Watery Wynd; and Sands Road, now the Esplanade, between Bell Wynd and Pottery Wynd.

In 1903 tramways were established in Links Street and the whole of the traders’ market was moved from there and added to the amusement market and caravan sites established on Sands Road.

Tens of thousands of people descend on the market every year.

Its attractions have changed dramatically too.

It evolved from a farmers’ and traders’ market to include amusements such as bare knuckle fighting, freak shows and gambling games to the fairground rides of today.

It is now the established start of the showmen’s touring fairground season.