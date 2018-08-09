Kirkcaldy salon offers free back to school haircuts for struggling families

A Kirkcaldy hairdresser is giving up her own time to give free haircuts to youngsters from low income families for going back to school.

Linda Gourlay, owner of Haircourt in the town’s Harcourt Road, decided to offer her services after reading about a Leven hairdresser who had put forward a similar offer.

Linda

Now Linda (51), who opened her own salon just over two years ago, is asking people who are keen to take up the offer to contact The Cottage Family Centre, where vouchers for a free haircut will be available to bring along on Monday, before the schools go back next Wednesday.

Linda plans to open her salon on her day off for the free appointments, which she is asking people to make in advance so she has an idea of how many to expect.

“I don’t have a clue how many youngsters will come along, but I hope people do take up my offer because I have an 11-year-old son and I would hate for him to have to go back to school without a decent haircut,” she told the Press.

“Families who don’t have a lot of money get help with clothing grants, but a haircut isn’t something people think about and it is quite a big thing for youngsters to have a decent, trendy haircut – especially if they are going up to high school.”

Linda got her idea after on social media highlighted Leven hairdresser Craig Boyd who was offering to cut children’s hair for going back to school free of charge.

“I thought it was a great idea and thought I could do that for people in Kirkcaldy,” she explained.

“I am offering it for youngsters from primary school up to 16 years, and all they have to do is get in touch with The Cottage who will give them a voucher to bring along as proof that they are eligible, so I don’t have people just chancing their arm and coming into the salon.

“We have all been through some hard times and know what it is like to struggle to buy food, so a haircut for the kids isn’t going to be a top priority on anyone’s list, but it could make a difference to a child’s self esteem.”

Linda has been a hairdresser for 26 years and before setting up her own business she worked for Cut Above barbers in Strathkinnes Road.

“It’s nice to be able to help people and this is just a wee gesture to help families who are going through a difficult time. They shouldn’t feel embarrassed because we all need a helping hand at some point.

“We are a very child-friendly salon here and I really enjoy cutting kids’ hair.”

Kelly Rodgers, assistant manager of The Cottage, added: “This is a really generous gesture from Linda and it could make a big difference to a child’s self confidence.”

To make an appointment at Haircourt, call (01592) 641372.