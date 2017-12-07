Kirkcaldy shop Clinton Cards has ‘no plans to close’

Clinton Cards says it has no plans to leave the Mercat in Kirkcaldy.

The greetings card shop updated its own statement today (Thursday) - just 24 hours after indicating its lease in the Mercat was not being renewed.

On Wednesday the Press asked about the shop’s future and a spokesman said: ‘‘In this case, the terms of the lease renewal for our Kirkcaldy store were cost prohibitive. The good news is that we will continue to serve our customers in Fife across our other stores in the region.’’

Today, the company said it was staying in town and had no plans to close.

A spokesman said: ‘‘We have no plans to close our Kirkcaldy store and remain in negotiation with the landlords at this time.

‘‘It’s business as usual and we will be trading over the busy Christmas period and into the New Year.’’