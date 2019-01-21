Kirkcaldy shopkeeper injured in armed robbery

A shopkeeper was left injured after an armed robbery on a Kirkcaldy store.

Police in Fife are appealing for the public’s help after the incident, which took place at Sidlaw Grocers on Sidlaw Street around 5pm yesterday.

A shopkeeper was threatened with a knife and a three-figure sum of money was stolen.

The man, in his twenties, sustained a minor injury to his hand as a result and was seen by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The first suspect is described as white, aged 20 to 35 years old, around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing a dark-grey hooded top.

The second suspect is described as white, aged 20 to 35 years told, around 5ft 11ins and was wearing a dark jacket with fur around the hood.

Detective Constable Ryan Balsillie of Kirkcaldy CID said: “This was a shocking incident for the shopkeeper, who was understandably left shaken, and I want to reassure local businesses that a thorough investigation is currently underway.

“As part of our enquiries, I’d urge anyone in the community who may have seen these men in the area, who recognises their descriptions or who has any information which could be relevant, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information are urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2665 of January 20, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress