Kirkcaldy Shopmobility branch to close in Mercat

Kirkcaldy’s Shopmobility outlet in the Mercat is to close, as the owners of the shopping centre will no longer be funding the charity’s store.

The shop has been in the Mercat since 2014, and helps those with mobility issues by lending manual and powered wheelchairs and electric scooters.

Shopmobility will still be available from the lesser-known branch located on the ground floor of the Thistle Street car park, and the other two branches in Dunfermline and Glenrothes will also still be in operation.

Manager Kath Robertson said: “Over the previous five years we have received funding from the shopping centre owners, but that has not been approved this year so we are forced to reduce our costs.

“We will be reverting back to running one service in Kirkcaldy, downstairs, in the Thistle Street car park.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but we will remain positive and keep things going.

“We want to make sure people know that we are still providing the service even though the unit is closing in the shopping centre.

“The shop in the Mercat was good for visibility, but the Thistle Street one has been here for a number of years and there are customers that use it regularly.

“We will have some signage up in the unit directing people downstairs.

“It’s disappointing, as it will be more difficult to manage our customers that utilise our services from the bus station, it was easier for us to escort people with their equipment and come back to the nearer location.

“We have 20,000 uses in a year across our four services.

“It’s a vital service, as we link in with the Fife Council dial-a-ride service, who pick people up from their front door and bring them to us where they can collect equipment and access all town centre facilities.

“Some of these people would otherwise be isolated and unable to access shopping or leisure facilities.”

The Mercat branch will close for the last time on Saturday, March 23.

