Kirkcaldy shopping centre has new owner after sale concluded

The Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy is now in the hands of new owners.

The property was put up for auction by Columbia Threadneedle earlier this month with a £1 price tag – sparking huge media interest.

It eventually went under the hammer and sold for £310,000.

The purchaser, a west Yorkshire based property developer, had until last Friday to conclude the sale, and that has now been gone through.

The shopping centre’s discount price tag generated a lot of interest from potential buyers, but also shone a light on the decline of our town centre.

Auctioneers, Allsopp confirmed the sale had been concluded, but were not able to give any further information.