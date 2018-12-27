Kirkcaldy shopping centre reports bumper Boxing Day sales

Kirkcaldy’s main shopping centre has claimed a bumper a Boxing Day.

The Mercat said shoppers were “out in their droves” to grab a post-Christmas sales bargain or two.

It said it saw web traffic spike and social media enquiries increase in the run up to the Boxing Day bonanza – as shoppers prepared to make the most of discounts at retailers including Boots, Marks & Spencer, Peacocks and JD Sports.

Stephen Roberts, centre manager, said: “Last year we had a busy Boxing Day and we’re eagerly anticipating to see if we have beaten that figure this year.

“It was great that so many people from across Kirkcaldy shook off the Christmas slumber and grabbed some brilliant bargains throughout the stores.

“It’s been very encouraging to see shoppers out in full force on one of the most popular shopping days of the year.

“Boxing Day sales clearly haven’t lost their appeal and will certainly be a huge boost to a lot of our retailers.”