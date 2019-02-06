Kirkcaldy snack van burnt out in late-night fire

A mobile snack bar in Kirkcaldy has been burnt down after a late night fire.

Police were on the scene this morning at Hayfield Road, next to the Alpha Bar, after the fire which is understood to have happened at around 4am.

Picture: JPIMedia

The area is taped off with the remains of the burnt van still visible to passers-by.

The smell of smoke is still present in the Smeaton area, and at the nearby industrial estate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.58am on Wednesday, February 6 to reports of a snack van on fire in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire engine to the town’s Hayfield Road, where firefighters were met by a well developed fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

“There were no casualties.”

