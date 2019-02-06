Kirkcaldy snack van fire: Two arrested after blaze

Police in Fife have arrested two people in connection with wilful fire-raising in Kirkcaldy.

Officers were called following a snack van that was on fire on Hayfield Road at around 4am this morning.

The snack van fire on Hayfield Road. Picture: JPIMedia

A 38-year-old woman and 35-year-old man have been arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.

Sergeant Jimmy Adamson from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “It was fortunate that on this occasion no-one was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

“We are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and would ask anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to come forward at their earliest opportunity.”

The smell of smoke is still present in the Smeaton area, and at the nearby industrial estate.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had attended after this morning’s alert and extinguished the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.58am on Wednesday, February 6 to reports of a snack van on fire in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire engine to the town’s Hayfield Road, where firefighters were met by a well developed fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

“There were no casualties.”

