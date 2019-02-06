Kirkcaldy sudden death: Police seal off house

Police have sealed off a Kirkcaldy house after the sudden death of a man.

Officers confirmed that a 45-year-old man was found dead at a property on Alison Street.

Officers are still on site.

Officers have remained on the scene, with forensic staff seen at the property.

Police say that inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to an address in the Alison Street area of Kirkcaldy shortly after 10 am on Tuesday, February 5 in relation to the sudden death of a 45 year old man.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing."