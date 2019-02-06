Kirkcaldy sudden death: Police seal off house

Forensic staff are on the scene.
Forensic staff are on the scene.

Police have sealed off a Kirkcaldy house after the sudden death of a man.

Officers confirmed that a 45-year-old man was found dead at a property on Alison Street.

Officers are still on site.

Officers are still on site.

Officers have remained on the scene, with forensic staff seen at the property.

Police say that inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called to an address in the Alison Street area of Kirkcaldy shortly after 10 am on Tuesday, February 5 in relation to the sudden death of a 45 year old man.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing."