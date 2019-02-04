Kirkcaldy theatre’s paranormal investigation is postponed

Plans to stage a paranormal investigation at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy had to be cancelled just days before the event.

The sold out gathering was halted after a chunk of the ceiling dropped down and was left hanging, forcing the organisers to cancel on health and safety grounds.

The £40 per head event, staged by the Scottish Paranormal Investigations, was due to run on Saturday into the wee small hours of Sunday.

It was the group’s first major event of 2019, and quickly sold out.

Just days before it took place, news of the cancellation emerged.

A statement on their Facebook page said: “ It is with great sadness as we were preparing to meet you this weekend at the Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy, that we now inform you of the cancellation of this event on the ground of health and safety.

“We were contacted this evening after a building inspection by members of the board for the Kings Theatre project and one of our members who lives locally attended to look at their concerns were.

“A very large part of the original ceiling within the front entrance way has dropped down and is left hanging.

“This poses a danger to anybody around it or underneath it should it fall, and there is no way to know how much more it could bring down with it.“

The area is now out of bounds until repair work can be done.

People who signed up for the event will get refunds.

The night was aimed at demonstrating the work of the group as well as seeing behind the scenes at the historic theatre which is currently closed.

Added the statement: “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and although out of our control, we feel really bad for having to cancel.”