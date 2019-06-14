Kirkcaldy town centre set for £1.6m injection

More than £1.6m of government funding has been earmarked for improvements to Kirkcaldy town centre.

And Fife Council has identified key areas which the money could be spent on if it gets agreement from councillors.

They meet on Tuesday to formally sign off a number of projects.

These include car parking improvements and signage; public realm improvements on the waterfront and town centre area; creating a gateway to the Merchant’s Quarter and rebuilding the crumbling Postings steps that lead to the High Street.

You may also be interested in:

Raith Rovers hit back over boardroom sexism claims

Takeover leads to closure of Kirkcaldy town centre business

Kirkcaldy pb to get £500,000 makeover

In addition, improving commercial opportunities and increasing the number of residential units on the High Street are recommended and bringing four container units to the waterfront offering food and drink outlets for visitors.

The proposals will be brought to the policy committee next week as part of a £4.3m grant to Fife from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

In a report to the committee, Gordon Mole, interim chief officer for business and employability, said: “Kirkcaldy has traditionally served as the main retail centre in Fife, hosting major retail brands such as Marks and Spencer’s, Debenhams, HMV, BHS and Tesco.

“With the change in retail patterns many of these brands have and continue to re-trench to cities, establish in retail parks, close altogether or change the business model to meet consumer trends.

“This has left Kirkcaldy particularly exposed with the vacancy rate for retail and service floorplate at nearly 30 per cent at this time, the highest in Fife.”