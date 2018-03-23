Kirkcaldy woman celebrates 104th birthday

When Kirkcaldy woman Elizabeth Craig was born the Suffragette movement was in full swing and the first successful blood transfusion had taken place, while the world was heading towards war.

That was 104 years ago, and last weekend Mrs Craig celebrated her amazing birthday by singing along to her favourite tunes at Raith Manor care home in Kirkcaldy, where she has lived for the past 18 months.

And the occasion was marked with two birthday parties – one with her family and friends and another with the residents of the home where a singer entertained them and staff made her a special birthday cake.

Until she turned 102 Mrs Craig had lived in her own home, the majority of that time spent in St Kilda Crescent with her late husband Bert.

Born and raised in St Andrews, she spent her adult life working as a nurse at the Victoria Hospital, where she met her husband.

They married at the Station Hotel in St Andrews and honeymooned in Montrose before setting up home in the Lang Toun where they raised their two daughters Mary and Margaret.

She now has an extended family of six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, many of whom were at her birthday party.

After her retirement Mrs Craig spent a lot of her spare time with the Salvation Army and St John’s (now Bennochy) Church as well as her growing family.

Margaret Gray, one of her daughters, told the Press: “She is still very mentally alert and was singing along to all the songs at her party.”