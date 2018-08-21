Kirkcaldy woman’s bid to tell the stories of 100 soldiers

A Kirkcaldy writer and director has launched an ambitious project to tell the stories of 100 soldiers who took part in conflicts from the First World War to the present day.

Bee Parkinson Cameron wants to hear from relatives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those who survived but whose lives were altered by war.

And she hopes to tell some of the stories either after the Kirkcaldy Remembrance Day service in November marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1 or through an installation in the community space of the Mercat Shopping Centre to commemorate the milestone.

“Both my parents were in the Army so I grew up knowing that not everyone gets to come home,” she said.

“I think it is really important that people know about these men and women who didn’t come home and not just about a number killed in battle.

“I thought this was an ideal time to do this project and ideally I would like to get 100 soldiers to mark the 100 years since the war to end all wars, but I will go with however many I get.

“I want to focus on Scotland and it would be good to hear from relatives of Fife soldiers, or from the soldiers themselves. I would also like to hear from people who have suffered from PTSD and how it has affected their lives.”

Bee (25) who is a full-time apprentice, is carrying out the work in her spare time.

“I want this to be something that people can see, with photos and stories of the people so it will have an impact on the public and make them stop and think that these soldiers are real people with real lives. I am expecting it to be quite an emotional journey.”

Contact Bee at: beeparkinsoncameron@gmail.com or through Facebook.