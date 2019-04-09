Kirkcaldy woman stole £1200 of perfume from Debenhams

A shoplifter was caught after helping herself to perfume valued at almost £1200 at Debenhams’ Dunfermline store.

Teri Docherty, 31, of East March Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on April 6 at Debenhams, Kingsgate Centre, she stole a quantity of perfume.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf told the court, “At 12.50pm the accused was observed on CCTV by staff at the store.

“She was seen putting perfume into a black bag then leaving the store without paying for the goods before being apprehended.”

It was then discovered Docherty had stolen eleven bottles of perfume with a total value of £1195.50.

Defence solicitor James McMackin said his client is a heroin addict adding, “That’s why she was stealing.”

He added, “She’s desperate to tackle this problem which is getting the better of her.”

Sheriff Pino di Emidio called for reports and a drug treatment and testing order assessment.

Bail was granted with the condition that Docherty does not return to Debehhams.

She will be sentenced on May 1.