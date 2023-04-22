The blaze broke out above Kushi’s in Canmore Street, Dunfermline around 6:00pm on Friday. Four appliances were sent to the scene. They included high reach appliances as crews battle to bring the flames under control.

Roads around the restaurant in the centre of the city remain closed as investigations continue to assess the extent of the damage.

Riaz Mohammed, restaurant owner, confirmed the fire had caused “severe damage” to the building in the city centre.

The fire scene in Dunfermline

On the business’ Facebook page, he wrote: “We are incredibly thankful that no one was hurt but both the restaurant and the building itself have been severely damaged. Our sincerest thanks go out to the fire crews and emergency service personnel who bravely extinguished the fire and ensured everyone's safety during the incident.

We are humbled by the number of messages that we have received this morning from Dunfermline businesses, groups and individuals offering us help and support. We are so grateful to be part of a community that doesn't hesitate to come to the aid of others in times of need. You are amazing and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The restaurant is closed until further notice as the extent of the damage is assessed.

Mr Mohammed added: “We are already assessing the damage and working out the best way to move forward. In true Khushi's spirit we remain positive and we will do everything we can to be back serving our community in the shortest time frame possible.