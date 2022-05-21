The incident in Invertiel Terrace saw a large police presence around a block of flats.
Around ten police vehicles plus firefighters and paramedics were spotted at the scene around 7:30am after reports of a man ‘hanging over’ a balcony.
Police said they were called after a disturbance.
A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace in Kirkcaldy around 7.35am.
“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident
“The incident was contained to a single property, no one was injured and there was no threat to the wider community.”