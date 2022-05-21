The incident in Invertiel Terrace saw a large police presence around a block of flats.

Around ten police vehicles plus firefighters and paramedics were spotted at the scene around 7:30am after reports of a man ‘hanging over’ a balcony.

Police said they were called after a disturbance.

Police at the scene in Invertiel Terrace (Pic: www.facebook.com/FifeJFL)

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace in Kirkcaldy around 7.35am.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident