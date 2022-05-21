Large police presence at Kirkcaldy incident – man arrested

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Krkcaldy this morning.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 2:06 pm

The incident in Invertiel Terrace saw a large police presence around a block of flats.

Around ten police vehicles plus firefighters and paramedics were spotted at the scene around 7:30am after reports of a man ‘hanging over’ a balcony.

Police said they were called after a disturbance.

Police at the scene in Invertiel Terrace (Pic: www.facebook.com/FifeJFL)

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Invertiel Terrace in Kirkcaldy around 7.35am.

Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

“The incident was contained to a single property, no one was injured and there was no threat to the wider community.”

PoliceKirkcaldyEmergency services