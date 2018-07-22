Large scale disturbance and A92 road rage incident

Police probing a series of road rage incidents, and a large scale disturbance which may have involved people in possession of weapons near Glenrothes, are appealing for witnesses.

The trouble, which kicked-off on Friday night, lead to the Police Scotland helicopter circling overhead to help officers on the ground.

The trouble started around 8.00pm on Friday night near the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout, and Balbeggie Avenue and Main Street areas of nearby Thornton.

Police received reports of a road rage incident at the roundabout involving a silver Audi A4 and a silver Honda Civic deliberately ramming into each other.

A large scale disturbance involving approximately 20 men fighting was reported to have taken place shortly afterwards in Balbeggie Avenue.

A further incident then occurred within a few minutes on Main Street, Thornton, when a silver BMW was involved in a collision with a silver Hyundai car.

Following the collision, a number of men, believed to be in possession of weapons, fled from the BMW on foot across fields in the direction of the A92.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Glenrothes Police Station said: “This was a large scale disturbance involving a number of individuals who we believe to be known to each other.

“A number of specialist Police Scotland resources were deployed to the Thornton area on Friday night and we are asking for the public’s help to identify and trace those involved.’’

Police recovered the silver Audi A4 vehicle burnt out a short time later, along with the damaged Honda and BMW vehicles.

They now want to establish their movements before the chaos erupted

DCI Anderson added: “We suspect that a number of additional vehicles will have been in the area containing others involved in these incidents at the time that these took place, and we are eager to trace them as soon as possible.

“I would particularly appeal to any drivers using the A92, Balbeggie Avenue or Main Street areas of Thornton on Friday evening and who may have dash cam footage of vehicles driving erratically to come forward to assist with our investigations.

“Similarly anyone who witnessed the collision on Main St in Thornton, or has any information that can help with our inquiries, is asked to contact officers.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3629 of 20 July, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.