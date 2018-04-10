Last call for new National Trust Trustees in Fife

Members of the National Trust for Scotland are being offered the opportunity to apply to join the board of trustees of the conservation charity.

The trust cares for more than 100 heritage sites across Scotland including Culross Palace, Falkland Palace and Garden, Hill of Tarvit and Kellie Castle and Garden across Fife.

Trustees will play a key role aiding the trust as it fulfils its commitment of protecting Scotland’s heritage for future generations.

There are three roles to be filled and the trust is looking for applicants with a broad commercial legal background as well as candidates with an experience of collections management and conservation and in particular interpretation and engagement with visitors and candidates with experience of the commercial management of land, buildings and estates.

Sir Moir Lockhead, chairman of the board of trustees said: “The trust needs new trustees to help us to continue to take the trust forward and deliver on our commitment to protect and conserve Scotland’s heritage.

“These openings on the board offer us the opportunity to bring in new faces, skills and talents to guide our work and help Scotland’s heritage thrive.”

Anyone interested should visit www.nts.org.uk/elections get in touch at elections@nts.org.uk or call 0131 458 0293.

Closing date for applications is Friday, April 13.

The National Trust for Scotland is the charity that celebrates and protects Scotland’s heritage. It relies on the support of its members and donors to carry out its important work of caring for the natural and built heritage of Scotland for everyone to enjoy.

