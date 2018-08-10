Last day to enter My Fife My Town photo competition

Today is the last chance for budding photographers to take part in our exclusive photo competition!

We have over 300 entries submitted so far and with just a few hours left until the deadline, there is still time to apply!

Today (Friday) is the last day to enter our My Fife My Town Competition. Pic: Walter Neilson.

Lots of stunning images of Fife have been captured over the summer, but which one will catch the eye of our judges?

We are looking for you to send us your pics which sum up YOUR view of the Kingdom.

PLEASE NOTE: We have received a lot of portrait images but the terms and conditions clearly state that only photos sent in landscape format will be judged. Any portrait images can not be included in the competition.

Your mission is simple – submit a picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife and tell us why. It’s open to all photographers and you can use anything from your smart phone to state-of-the-art kit.

Our panel of judges will then pick the very best which we will publish and invite our readers to help pick the overall winners.

We have a fantastic first prize for the best photo – an overnight stay for two, (which includes breakfast and use of the spa facilities), at the five star Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

And the winner will have their special photo framed by Sproson Gallery and Framer in St Andrews.

The runner-up will also have their photograph framed and win a meal for two people at The Woodside Hotel in Aberdour. The photo which wins third place will also be framed.

If you have taken lots of snaps over the summer in Fife why not enter them in our competition?

We want as many of your snaps as possible and if you are wanting to see what pictures have been sent in already look out for entries at www.fifetoday.co.uk, on social media platforms and across our five Fife Free Press Group newspapers.

Email your entries (please include your name, address, contact number and tell us where in Fife your photos were taken) to: myfifecomp@gmail.com