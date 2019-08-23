Learn more about plans for Scotsman Hotel in St Andrews

The company behind plans to bring the iconic Scotsman Hotel brand to St Andrews is inviting local businesses and residents to find out more about its proposals.

G1 Group will be hosting a presentation by managing director, Stefan King, and general manager of The Scotsman – Edinburgh, Barry Makin, on September 13 at 2pm in Forgan’s.

The Scotsman Hotel – St Andrews would bring an investment of up to £16m to the town and would create more than 40 jobs.

The hotel, to be located at Gibson House, would be the first Scotsman Hotel outside of Edinburgh should it be given the green light.

Mr King said: “Given the history of the town, St Andrews was a natural choice for our first Scotsman Hotel outside Edinburgh.

“Gibson House, located at the heart of a major crossroads, is an iconic building which we would like to restore to its former glory. G1 Group have experience in the restoration of buildings of this stature including the original Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh.

“I’m committed to the town and to restoring Gibson House. We would like to meet with local groups and businesses of St Andrews to present our exciting plans to them and work alongside an already vibrant business community. This will also give us an opportunity to directly address some of the points raised since we launched the project in July.”

Mr King also reiterated that the project can only go ahead once the Gibson Trust has secured their new purpose built facility. The Trust is currently seeking permission to build a new care home on Hepburn Gardens.

“The Scotsman is a world renowned hotel, therefore the decision to grow the brand and more importantly, choose the correct location, wasn’t taken lightly,” added Mr Makin. “Gibson House in St Andrews emulates the historic setting of our current location in Edinburgh.

“If planning permission is successful in St Andrews, we hope this proposal will build on the success we have experienced already within the town with venues including Forgan’s, Mitchell’s and The Dolls House.

“The opportunity to build on this positivity with the Scotsman Hotel is hugely exciting.”

If you are a local business or resident of St Andrews and are interested in attending the presentation on September 13 or wish to receive more details on the proposals, please contact Kirsty O’Brien on 0141 212 7222.