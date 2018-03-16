Leisure centre celebrates 21st anniversary

Fife’s leading sports and leisure service provider marked Beacon Leisure Centre’s 21st anniversary with the help of local school children ahead of a celebration party tomorrow (Saturday, March 17).

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust asked Burntisland Primary School pupils to design a poster advertising the flumes and waves party to be held in the centre’s swimming pool.

Competition winner Kamila Loviskova, aged 11, from primary 7 was the proud winner of a trust goodie bag, gift voucher and a free family swim pass for her design.

On hand to congratulate Kamila were trust staff, Scott Hamilton, Brenda White, Johnny Miller and Jill Johnston, who have worked at the centre since doors opened 21 years ago.

Paul Hossack, area leisure manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We’d like to thank Burntisland Primary School in their effort to help celebrate the centre’s anniversary and we hope as many of them as possible come along on Saturday to join in the party.

“The centre is popular with the local community and the staff work hard to deliver quality facilities and programmes that provide accessible leisure opportunities so that people of all ages and abilities can benefit from the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity.”

For further information on the celebrations visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk