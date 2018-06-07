Leisure discount launched for ex-armed forces personnel

Ex-members of the armed forces living in Fife are to be given a discount on the Kingdom’s sport and leisure facilities.

Fife’s Armed Forces & Veterans Community Champion, Councillor Rod Cavanagh has strengthened support for the armed forces community this week after an agreement was made with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to offer 30% discount to its leisure facilities.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will now provide a 30% discount on all charges at its facilities for all ex-Forces personnel resident in Fife from 1 June 2018.

Those wishing to take up this offer should go to the relevant facility reception and complete the ‘Active concessions’ form (available at all facilities), previous military service authentication must also be provided, this can be in the form of a Service Certificate or endorsement from a recognised body, e.g. Veterans First Point (V1P).

Councillor Rod Cavanagh said: “The psychological benefits of taking regular exercise have been well documented and this discount will be a great boost to all veterans who have already given so much through their service and especially to those who have difficulty re-adjusting to civilian life.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Wendy Watson, Chief Operations Officer at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust for her understanding and support for the Veterans community”.

Wendy Watson, chief operating officer for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, added: “The trust is committed to delivering affordable and accessible physical activity opportunities for local communities and the move to support ex-service personnel is a welcome addition to our concession and health programmes so that even more people can enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting active.