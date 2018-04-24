Lesley Laird MP bids to become Scottish Labour’s deputy leader

Kirkcaldy MP, Lesley Laird, has thrown her hat into the ring to become deputy leader of Scottish Labour.

The post has been vacant since fellow Fifer, Alex Rowley MSP, stepped aside.

Ms Laird is the current interim deputy leader of the party in Scotland, and will now be a candidate when the election gets underway in June.

As well as MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, she is also Shadow Scottish Secretary, and is still a councillor on Fife Council.

Her candidacy has the backing of Gordon Brown, the town’s former MP and Prime Minister.