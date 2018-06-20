Leslie bench marks World War I anniversary

A new memorial bench marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I has been installed in Leslie.

The bench, which features a submarine, tank and plane, as well as branches and poppies, is the creation of Leslie-based business Iron Design by Rory, which creates bespoke artistic metalwork.

The father-and-son business was commissioned by Fife Council to create the bench – one of a number of projects throughout the Kingdom the pair have been involved in.

Owner Rory Thomas (59) who has ran the business for 38 years and lived in Glenrothes all his life, said he was proud of the bench.

“They got more than they though they were going to get,” he told the Gazette.

“Everything we do is like that.

“It’s a personal satisfaction – we want to create things.

“We’re doing a lot of things at the moment.”

The bench, which was installed outside Leslie Library, was the culmination of six weeks work.

“We’re very pleased with the product,” Rory added.

“And it’s sitting in a good place where people can sit on it.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback – it’s been phenomenal.

“I think it will have a lot of meaning to a lot of people.

“It’s nice to do something for the town and get recognition for it. We are pleased to be associated with it.”

The business has previously created a ship wreck in Kinghorn and is currently working on a dragon.