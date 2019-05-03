Leuchars residents urged to ‘Just Bin It’

Residents in a north east Fife town are being urged to ‘Just Bin It’ and clean up after their pets.

The campaign was launched last week in Leuchars, targeting irresponsible dog owners.

Councillor Tim Brett, representing the Tay Bridgehead ward, has welcomed the Just Bin It campaign that has been launched by the council’s Community Safety Team in Leuchars.

Councillor Brett said: “The community council has highlighted problems with dog fouling over the last few months and I am therefore delighted that the Just Bin It campaign is coming to Leuchars.

“This is all about raising awareness and publicising the need for dog owners to be more responsible and pick up dog mess . The council wardens will be patrolling in Leuchars over the next few weeks concentrating on known ‘hot spot’ areas.

“I hope that this is successful and the community council are looking forward to receiving feedback on it.”