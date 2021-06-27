Leven boy, 15, found 'safe and well' after disappearing from home
A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Leven has been found, police have confirmed.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 12:02 pm
Officers had appealed for help to trace Stuart Jarvis after he disappeared from his home in Poppy Grove around 8.30am on Friday.
The force this morning confirmed the teenager had been traced “safe and well”.
A Facebook post published by Fife Police Division read: “Police can confirm 15-year-old Stuart Jarvis, missing from Leven since Friday, has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”