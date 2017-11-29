Leven Christmas lights switched on

Leven was lit up on Saturday evening, as the Christmas lights were switched on.

Locals packed the High Street to watch the switch on, which was done by Leven’s Rose Queen, Elise Birrell.

Elise, who rode a horse up the street, was at the front of a parade which included pipers and singers.

There was plenty on offer to keep everyone entertained, including stalls, games, a fun fair, performances and much more.

Pictures by Mark Rodgers.