Leven councillor ‘confident’ about ambitious whale sculpture and pier plans

The councillor behind the idea for a £55 million whale sculpture and pier in Leven is “confident” it will go ahead, despite a similar scheme being suggested for Dundee.

The group is preparing to be incorporated as a registered charity, before searching for funding for a feasibility study.

Cllr Graham Ritchie’s comments came after it was revealed Kelpies creator Andy Scott had pitched a whale sculpture idea to Dundee City Council. According to reports, Mr Scott had put forward the idea of a Bowhead whale and her calf, but claims it was ignored by the council.

“I think people were disappointed that we might lose the idea,” said Cllr Ritchie. “We won’t. I’m confident the idea will go ahead. We’re not downbeat. In any big project you get setbacks.”

The group had contacted Mr Scott earlier in the year about getting involved in the Leven project.

Cllr Ritchie previously stated that “not one penny” for the project would come from Fife Council and that the group would be seeking funds from a variety of sources.

He said the steering group has a mix of experience, with former architects and engineers working alongside representatives of the three local community councils on the project.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re very hopeful and positive about it,” Cllr Ritchie said. “Anyone who wants to get involved, contact me or Cllr Linda Holt.”

The councillors can be emailed at cllr.graham.ritchie@fife.gov.uk or cllr.linda.holt@fife.gov.uk.