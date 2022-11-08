Sixteen fire appliances raced to Poundstretcher in the town’s High Street in the early hours of this morning.

The street, and surrounding roads, will remain closed for some time.

The major fire broke out around 2:00am, with residents reporting large plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Fire crews on the scene at the height of the blaze

There are reports it also spread quickly.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire And Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.06m on Tuesday November 8 to reports of a building fire on High Street, Leven.

“Operations control mobilised 16 appliances including two height appliances to the scene of a fire affecting a commercial property. There are no reported casualties and crews remain at the scene.”

This morning fire crews remain at the scene, and police h ave advised locals that the High Street, part of the Esplanade and other roads will remain closed for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach has advised commuters that because the Promenade is partially closed, stops on School Lane and Durie Street will not be served. Passengers should make their way to the Hawthorn Street stops on Scoonie Road. Services from Leven to Scoonie will also divert via Victoria Road