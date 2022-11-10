Around 60 firefighters raced to the scene when Poundstretcher went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The impact of the blaze has caused significant disruption to neighbouring retailers, and a number of roads remain closed as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “Poundstetchers and other local businesses have been significantly affected by this fire and our enquiries are ongoing to establish how the fire started.

Fire crews on the scene at the height of the blaze

"It would appear the alarm has been raised around 2am and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended. We would be keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 11pm and 2am as they may have witnessed something which may assist the enquiry.

"I am also appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Businesses started to re-open on Wednesday morning, but many still face disruption. The roads closed include: Bank Street, Branch Street, High Street, Seagate, South Street, Viewforth Place, Forth Street and School Wynd.

There is no vehicle access to the High Street for Blue Badge holders and pedestrian access is limited.